Flooding closes multiple roads in southern Pima County

Pima County closed several roads Friday evening near Sahuarita south of Tucson as flooding moved through the region.

According to Pima County, the closures affect roads near Country Club Road and Dawson Road.

Country Club Road is closed both north and south of Dawson Road at the wash, and Dawson Road is closed on both sides of Country Club Road, the county said.

The flooding extends west along Dawson Road as well.

The county listed closures on Dawson Road east of Palo Verde Road and west of Alvernon Way, in addition to Alvernon Way itself, which is closed both north of Dawson Road and south of Sahuarita Road.

Sahuarita Road is also closed west of Wilmot Road and east of Comsoft Drive, according to the county.

South of that area, Pima County issued caution advisories, not closures, for two low-water crossings on Whitehouse Canyon Road near Green Valley. One north of Campbell Avenue and another at the first dip south of Valle de las Rosas.

All updates were issued by Pima County on Friday. The county said conditions are subject to change and urged drivers to avoid closed roadways and use extreme caution at advisory locations, where water may still be crossing the roadway.

KGUN9 will continue to update this story as Pima County provides new information.

THE PHOTO USED ABOVE IS FILE PHOTO AND NOT CURRENT.