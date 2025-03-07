Watch Now
First responders prioritize safety as you take off

Tucson International Airport is conducting its emergency preparedness and response protocols everyday to ensure safety. They are also preparing for the spring break rush.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Spring break season is here. The Transportation Administration Security (TSA) estimates air travel numbers to increase by more than 5%.

Tucson International Airport (TUS) has emergency preparedness and response protocols in place to ensure everyone's safety at the airport.

“Every moment that we aren’t doing a response, we’re doing some type of training, whatever that may look like," said Tom Tucker, the fire chief of Tucson Airport Fire Department.

Prioritizing safety when flying is crucial. Two people were killed in an airplane crash at Marana Regional Airport on Feb. 19, and a small plane steered off the runway at TUS earlier this month.

Aerophobia is when someone has a fear of flying. TUS is trying to ensure their travelers that they are prepared for any kind of emergency scenario.

Tucker explains that their fire trucks at the airport are unique.

“It has the ability to pump and drive at the same time," he said. "It has 3,000 gallons of water, so it’s one of the larger fire trucks in town.”

Screenshot 2025-03-07 at 4.41.22 AM.png
Fire truck ejecting water through an example of an airplane's material.

Tucker explained that they can go through an airplane's material and eject water, as shown in the image above.

Chuck Glover is the Airport Emergency Manager.

"Critical infrastructure looks different for us, looks different than the city," he said. "Because we have the infrastructure of the airport that we have to maintain and make sure that it stays up and running.”

Tucker and Glover want to reassure travelers that they are prioritizing their safety.

Athena Kehoe is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2024 after graduating from Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Athena by emailing athena.kehoe@kgun9.com or by connecting on X/Twitter.

