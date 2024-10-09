Finding shelter for Tucson's unhoused: What are the barriers?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two of Tucson's largest homeless encampment hotspots are expected to be cleared out by the beginning of 2025. The areas reflect the city's reported rise in unhoused individuals, and a lack of low-barrier housing.

The City of Tucson's website lists factors of vulnerable populations experiencing homelessness, including:



History in the criminal justice system

Individuals with mental illness

Domestic violence survivors

Veterans

Race and ethnicity

Youth

Chronic homelessness

Housing and Community Development's "Housing First Approach" is described in the following steps: immediate access to housing without pre-conditions, participant choice and self determination, recovery orientation, individualized and participant-driven supports, and social community integration.

Santa Rita Park was expected to close for renovations this fall, but that date has been pushed back to January 2025. The City of Tucson closed the park for a cleaning on Sept. 25, which motivated mutual aid groups like Community on Wheels to jump into action.

The group has advocated for Tucson's unhoused populations for several years, and is pushing for more resources ahead of these big clear-outs. In an effort to change some existing narratives about unhoused people, members of Community on Wheels sat down with KGUN 9's Reyna Preciado to share their message.

Reyna Preciado

This group made phone calls to shelter options listed on the City of Tucson's website to ask for a bed for that night.

Each member called at least one shelter, and made eight calls in total. Five of the calls were sent to voicemail.

As Southside Reporter Reyna Preciado listened to the phone calls, the shelters that did answer described having limited beds and different requirements for entry.

Each member sat down and talked about their experience, sharing their thoughts on how these phone calls represent a greater issue.

We'll have more on KGUN 9 tonight at 6 p.m.