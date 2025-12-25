Family recycling business celebrates 40 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A longtime Tucson recycling business is celebrating four decades of hard work and family tradition.

Recyco was created in 1985. “We grew up here in this yard where you're in we would build forts we were here collecting items our first jobs were here and it's something we grew up with and it turned into our passion," said Belgica Macias. She is the CFO of Recyco. She explains her mother started the business.

That passion was shaped early on by watching her mom build the business from the ground up. Along the way, Recyco earned recognition for its impact, including a copper letter given to their mother in 1991 for waste diversion.

Athena Kehoe Copper letter

After 40 years, the yard has seen just about everything pass through it.

“These world war 2 shell casings,” Macias said, pointing out just a small example of the unique finds.

“What we see out here has value and can also be recycled," Vanessa Gallego-Lujan explains. Taking care of the environment is a big priority to the sisters. Gallego-Lujan says the company partners with several organizations in the community, and they value teaching the community about the importance of recycling and sustainability.

Athena Kehoe Exterior of Recyco

As they celebrate 40 years in business, the sisters hope their journey encourages other women to see themselves in industries where they’re often underrepresented.

“It's not an easy industry, so you do have to be tough just like our metals out here. As an immigrant family having a small business it wasn't easy. We saw our parents go through that. It brought us here to a place where we bring our strength because of our family," Gallego-Lujan says.

"Traditionally this is not a women kind of field," Gallego-Lujan explains, "this was told to us by our mother. She would sometimes be out here in heels, so I think that taught us early on that there is no limitation."

Recyco has two locations in Tucson: 5851 E 22nd Street and 650 E 22nd Street. When arriving, people have the option to either unload their items themselves or can utilize the drive-thru where workers can help to unload any items out of a vehicle.

"The future is green. The future is recycling, reusable sustainability," Gallego-Lujan says.