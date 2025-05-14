FAA invests in air traffic upgrades at Tucson airports

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new federal push to modernize the nation’s air traffic control system is taking shape in Tucson, with major upgrades already underway.

Crews at Tucson International Airport are building a new runway as part of a $400 million airfield safety enhancement project. The work is part of a national plan announced by the Federal Aviation Administration aimed at reducing close calls and improving communication between aircraft and air traffic controllers.

The FAA’s effort includes updates to radar, runways, and control towers, improvements that officials say are long overdue.

“Technology and safety updates are always coming at us from the FAA,” said Austin Wright, chief communications officer for the Tucson Airport Authority. “We see ourselves as partners with the FAA, and communication is constant.”

The runway project is expected to wrap up in 2028, half the time projects like this typically take. Officials said the improvements will allow for simultaneous operations by military and commercial aircraft.

Upgrades are also coming to Ryan Airfield, which serves as a training site for new pilots. New equipment is set to be installed by the end of summer.

“Anytime you have new equipment in a control tower, it’s an exciting time,” Wright said. “It gives us the opportunity to grow in terms of our technological capabilities.”

Tucson Airport Authority officials said air traffic control towers are fully staffed and air travel remains safe.