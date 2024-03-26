Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismSouthside News

Actions

Explore a future in the skies at Pima Aviation Technology Program career fair Tuesday

Employers will be on site conducting interviews as well as Pima Aviation students and instructors
PCC Aviation job fair
KGUN 9
PCC Aviation job fair
Posted at 6:50 AM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 09:50:32-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College's Aviation Technology Program is holding a career fair and open house for those looking to enter the industry.

The hiring fair is happening on Tuesday, March 26th, from 3 to 6 p.m. Those who attend will get the chance to meet and interview with local and national aviation employers, meet some of Pima's top instructors and students, and get a tour of the hangar.

Faculty instructor Chris Barnett says there is major demand across the industry right now.

"Right before COVID and during COVID, there was a lot of retirement. A lot of [the] workforce and retainers left the industry and it left a big gap. The demand is going to be there for a while," Barnett said.

The career fair is taking place at the Aviation Technology Center located near Valencia Rd. and Park Ave.

——-
Austin "AJ" Janos is a producer for KGUN 9. He graduated in 2022 from the University of Arizona where he worked at UATV3 while attending college. Share your story ideas and important issues with AJ by emailing aj.janos@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SOUTHSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 5 Sunnyside Unified School District Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec

CITY OF SOUTH TUCSON RESOURCES

City of South Tucson Emergency Services Sam Lena-South Tucson Library South Tucson At-A-Glance

Find the stories in your neighborhood