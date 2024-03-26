Explore a future in the skies at Pima Aviation Technology Program career fair Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College's Aviation Technology Program is holding a career fair and open house for those looking to enter the industry.

The hiring fair is happening on Tuesday, March 26th, from 3 to 6 p.m. Those who attend will get the chance to meet and interview with local and national aviation employers, meet some of Pima's top instructors and students, and get a tour of the hangar.

Faculty instructor Chris Barnett says there is major demand across the industry right now.

"Right before COVID and during COVID, there was a lot of retirement. A lot of [the] workforce and retainers left the industry and it left a big gap. The demand is going to be there for a while," Barnett said.

The career fair is taking place at the Aviation Technology Center located near Valencia Rd. and Park Ave.