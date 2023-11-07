Event Center at Kino Sports Complex to close for renovation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Event Center at the Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way, is closing to undergo an extensive renovation, starting Friday, Nov. 10.

It is expected to reopen on Wednesday Jan. 31, 2024.

The planned upgrades include a new multi-purpose gym floor, acoustic panels for better sound absorption, new lighting that will include dimming capabilities for banquets and speaking engagements, restroom upgrades and new paint and flooring.

Director of Kino Sports and Entertainment Complex Reenie Ochoa says these changes aim to make the Event Center more enjoyable for the community.

Currently, the Event Center is a 32,000-square-foot indoor venue includes the following:



Lobby

Reception area

Two outdoor patios

Various meeting spaces

The American Rescue Plan Act funds the $750,000 renovation project.