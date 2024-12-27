Even after Christmas Day, holiday travel continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The day after Christmas brought long lines from TSA to baggage claim at the Tucson International Airport as travelers headed back home. TUS is expected to see 6% more travelers in the 2024 holiday season than last year. TUS projects their busiest day to be December 29th with 16,000 travelers.

Over Christmas, travelers have seen delays nationwide because of things like tech issues to weather. Rori Glover, a passenger at TUS, was trying to get back home to Arkansas but her flights kept getting delayed or rescheduled.

"I’m not entirely surprised with the holidays and I know the weather has been bad so if anything it’s a little frustrating," Glover said.

For some passengers, the travel day was smooth. Kelly and Lance Mortensen were traveling from Montana. They said their experience was quiet and smooth.

"Actually our flights were about five or ten minutes early," Kelly said. "Today, our flights were pretty easy. We went from a small airport to another small airport though.

In the afternoon, the TSA line reached past the escalators. For one traveler in the line Lauren Dunlap, she was surprised that there was a line but she was prepared.

"At Tucson airport normally it’s pretty quick,” Dunlap said. "And I will not travel with limited time.”

She encourages people to get to the airport as early as they can during this holiday travel season.