El Guero Canelo adjusting prices for some menu items

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s no surprise that Americans are spending more money on food whether its dining in or carrying out.

El Guero Canelo, a nationally recognized restaurant in Tucson, is trying to make eating out all the better by dropping their prices.

It usually costs $4 for a Sonoran dog, but soon you'll be able to get one for $3.

The restaurant raised prices last year due to the minimum wage increase and inflation.

But the owner, Daniel Contreras, told me he doesn’t just have one sinlge reason for lowering prices; he has 102 reasons.

“We have to lower the prices because I want to keep my doors open, and if I have to do it then I have to do it, I have to do it," said Contreras. "Because I have over a hundred family members supporting the Guero Canelo family.”

Contreras treats his employees like business partners.

He says he takes care of them, while they take care of everyone walking through the doors.

With guaranteed lunch breaks and vacation time, the employees like Eduardo Vega, general manager, have many reasons to smile.

“Many things, but most of all it’s the work. They don’t forget to give us our 40 hours," said Vega.

With happy employees and an expansion coming this June, Contreras is keeping his eyes on the end goal.

“Retire, completely retire. 63 and a half, I don’t think it’s bad," said Contreras. "I’m alive so I might as well enjoy my life.”

With the new location opening up this summer, we will sadly have to stay goodbye to the original Guero Canelo location because it’s being made into a parking lot to fit more customers.