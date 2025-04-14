Easter help: Gospel Rescue Mission in need of food donations for Easter Blessings brunch

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On the Southside, Gospel Rescue Mission’s (GRM) annual Easter Blessings event is this Friday. GRM is preparing to serve more than 2,000 people this Easter, but as food prices soar, they’re asking the community to come together with donations to help make these meals possible.

Survey data from this year shows consumers plan to spend between $50-$100 on their Easter meal.

“It's an event that gives us the opportunity to give back to the community. That's why we do this," said GRM's communications director, Bruce Beikman.

Beikman says any food donations are appreciated for Friday's Easter Blessings brunch.

“Every home, you know, is struggling with that," said Beikman. "Prices have gone up, so we appreciate even more the fact that somebody would donate like that to us with those needs.”

Beikman says it takes a lot to serve over 2,000 meals and shares some specific food items GRM needs.

“As far as things that we need, we need pies, we’ll take ham, we’ll take veggies, we’ll take dinner rolls, always take eggs," Beikman listed.

The event is for everyone, whether you’re coming alone or bringing the entire family.

“There are playground events for the kids, there are showers. Our clothing trucks will be out there. There'll be a face painting station for the kids. Just a lot going on that week. We send people home with gift bags and things of that nature. It's going to be an amazing event," said Beikman.

GRM’s Easter Blessings event is this Friday, April 18, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. GRM is located at 4550 S. Palo Verde Rd. More details are here.