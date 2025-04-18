Watch Now
Easter event brings support and connection to the Southside

A Better Community and Goodwill of Southern Arizona are hosting an event with the hope of bringing the entire community together.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local Easter celebration on the southside is doing more than hiding eggs, it’s helping families find support.

A Better Community (ABC) and Goodwill of Southern Arizona are hosting “Showing the Community Egg-stra Love,” a family-friendly event focused on building community connections.

“This is a grassroots movement right here in Southern Arizona designed to help people find community,” said Trehon Cockrell-Coleman, co-founder of ABC.

Goodwill opened its headquarters to host the event, offering space for an egg hunt and bringing together local organizations.

“We both want to bring community together, and we know most people understand that at Goodwill,” said Lance Meeks, vice president of community engagement for Goodwill of Southern Arizona. “Beyond our stores and outlets, we offer a lot of workforce development programs.”

Community partners will also be at the event, sharing information about employment opportunities, family resources, and summer programs for children.

The event takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Goodwill’s Southern Arizona headquarters near Silverlake and Cherrybell.

Community Inspired Journalism

