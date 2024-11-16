Dunbar Pavilion Hosts Event Celebrating and Educating on Brown v. Board Legacy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The landmark 1954 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education not only ended segregation in public schools but also reshaped the future of civil rights in America.

On Friday, Tucson’s Dunbar Pavilion hosted a celebration to honor the historic ruling and educate the community about its significance.

Once known as the Dunbar School, it served as the only school Black students in Tucson could attend during segregation. Today, it stands as a cultural hub dedicated to preserving history and fostering connection.

A few hundred attendees gathered for a night of celebration and education, reflecting on one of the most pivotal moments in U.S. history. The program opened with a performance of the Black National Anthem, followed by remarks from Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, who emphasized the Dunbar School’s historical importance during segregation.

Freda Marshall, executive director of the Dunbar Pavilion, highlighted the site’s enduring role in Tucson’s Black community.

“The Dunbar represents that hub,” Marshall said. “It represents that cornerstone for the Black community to come back and feel that connection, feel safe and welcomed in this space, in this type of environment.”

The event commemorated the past and educated attendees on why the Brown v. Board of Education decision remains a cornerstone of civil rights progress.

The Dunbar School was officially integrated in 1952, nearly 40 years after its founding.