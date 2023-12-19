Don’t take a holiday from recycling! Sustainability during the Christmas season

Tucson Clean and Beautiful wants to remind you to do your best to recycle and reduce waste this time of year.

They tell me they know it’s usually easier said than done...

“There's a lot of systems in play that make it difficult for everyday working people to get involved in solutions," said Angelantonio Breault, Tucson Clean and Beautiful. "Restaurant workers, lawyers and anyone just choosing to step up and take agency over their home and the environment we share.”

Sustainable gift giving, less packaging and saving energy are just a few things the community organization want you to keep top of mind as we head into the holiday weekend.

“I spent a lot of time in the river and we see a lot of trash and a lot of single use plastics. People that have taken a more sustainable approach to gift giving and making things like ceramics or things that are reusable are going to last for a long time and not just like a gimmicky one time plastic gift," said Breault.

Something to remember, non-working Christmas lights cannot be recycled in the City of Tucson blue bins. You can take them to the Reid Park Zoo collection site to be recycled properly through the holiday season. This is in partnership with Reyco.

Visit 3400 Zoo Court, Tucson, AZ 85716 to recycle non-working Christmas lights.