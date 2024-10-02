DON'T EAT: Pima County Health warns residents of food made in unsanitary conditions from unpermitted vendors

KGUN 9's Southside and South Tucson reporter Reyna Preciado will provide further updates as they become available today on this developing story.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you're wondering where not to eat in Tucson, Pima County Health (PCHD) has a list of places that continue operating in unsanitary conditions.

Two people have reported experiencing intestinal distress to Pima County Health after eating from unpermitted food vendors. Despite being issued several violations, the county said the vendors continue popping up in new locations.

While PCHD does not know the names of the vendors, it listed several locations these vendors have operated from. One of the vendors is known to have a California license plate.

Unpermitted food vendor locations:



1830 W. Valencia Road

Intersection of Tucson Blvd. and Drexel Road

Intersection of 22nd St. and Craycroft Road

Intersection of La Cañada Dr. and River Road

Intersection of Speedway Blvd. and Pantano Road

Intersection of 1st Ave. and Wetmore Road

Pima County reported the vendors have transported meat from Phoenix to Tucson without proper temperature control or protection from contamination, prepared food without hand-washing stations, and left food in non temperature-controlled areas.

