Do or do not; Middle school students experience adaptive sports for the first time

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students at Utterback Middle School traded their sneakers for wheelchairs this week as they explored adaptive sports, thanks to a program led by Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports (SAAS).

From basketball to rugby, the program offered middle schoolers the opportunity to try sports from a new perspective. For many, it was their first introduction to adaptive athletics, fostering not only physical activity but also a sense of connection and understanding.

Karl Yares, a leader at SAAS, emphasized the importance of fun during the week-long sessions.

“I like to focus on having fun,” he said. But beyond the enjoyment, the program also encouraged students to embrace a broader mindset. “It teaches people to think outside themselves. That’s the big goal here.”

The experience left a lasting impression on students, who noted the unique strategies and communication required in adaptive sports.

“I felt a different connection because everyone was closer,” one student shared. “It was a different strategy—everyone had to talk more.”

The program was brought to Utterback by Jon Bialis, a SAAS board member passionate about expanding opportunities for students.

Bialis, whose son used a wheelchair, said he hopes the experience teaches students to see the world from a different angle.

“I learned that we should treat people the same no matter what they look like, what they sound like,” said one student.

This marked the first time Utterback Middle School hosted an adaptive sports program. The initiative's success has already inspired plans for a return visit next year.

SAAS is in high demand, with most of 2025 already booked. Schools or organizations interested in bringing adaptive sports to their students can find booking information on the SAAS website at soazadaptivesports.org/contact.