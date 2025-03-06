'Do better,' Southside business owner speaks out after break-in

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The business owners of Tanna's Botannas arrived at their Southside location Monday morning to find a broken lock on the ground and an open gate. They realized there were several stolen items and took to social media to share that there was a break-in at 4426 S 6th Ave.

This location was under renovation and was preparing for the grand re-opening of their outdoor community space. Owner Tanna Cole listed outdoor heaters, patches of turf, and lights as some of the items she noticed were missing.

“Sadly, it's like, expected, because it's happened over and over again," the small business owner said.

Founded in 2020, Tanna's Botannas was inspired by a visit to Guadalajara. The Mexican snacks, sweet and spicy, have built a strong customer base and social following for the family business.

The business has continued operating at their other location at 954 W Prince Rd. while the Southside property was being upgraded. Cole said she envisioned building community on the Southside with the renovated space.

The frustrated business owner reflected on the break-in, asking, "Why am I going to put my all in every single thing I have, down to the last penny we have into the business for the community, for the community to take from us?”

Still, she said this break-in won't put a stop to her plans to hold a grand re-opening (soon). Now, the business is making security improvements. They already had cameras because, Cole said, this is now the fourth break-in they've had since opening their two locations. She said three of the break-ins were at the Southside location.

The business sits on the boundary of the City of Tucson's wards one and five. According to Tucson Police Data, the number of burglaries has declined over the past few years.

Still, the owners of the surrounding businesses expressed concern. The owner of Carniceria Camacho, another family business, said he is worried. He hoped more police could start patrolling the area to keep their businesses safe.

As for Tanna Cole, she said she did not file a police report. Instead, she hoped the person responsible could "do better." She has also received immense support from the community in finding the person responsible.

Since sharing posts about the break-in on social media, Cole has received numerous messages from people sharing items up for sale that they suspect as those stolen.

To report seeing items similar to the ones that were stolen, contact Tanna's Botannas on their Facebook or Instagram.