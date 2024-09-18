Digging the grounds for a new public safety complex for first responders

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Department will be getting a joint complex on the Southside of Tucson. It's funded by voter-approved Tucson Delivers sales tax revenue.

This will be the first public safety complex in Tucson that is being built for both departments to utilize. "For one thing, we work together very collaboratively everyday out on the streets of Tucson," explained Fire Chief Chuck Ryan, "this public safety facility makes a lot of sense organizationally."

Ryan also explains the new complex is prioritizing health and safety standards. "Our folks will not have to do their daily physical fitness routine in the garage. They'll have a clean space for it and their own dedicated room away from the carcinogens." Cancer is a leading cause of death among firefighters.

Currently, TFD Station 10 keeps the firetrucks in a garage with fitness equipment that the firefighters use to do their fitness routine. "The workout room being inside the garage, it’s always hot... there’s diesel fumes on the equipment." Chris Ruiz is a firefighter at Station 10 and shared his excitement for the new facility. He explained that working out in the same room with the firetrucks is a big safety concern.

Athena Kehoe TFD Station 10- firetrucks in same garage as workout space

Police Chief Chad Kasmar thanked construction workers for their dedication and for "creating a space where public safety servants in this community will spend more time here, where we stand, than with their own families. They will lead their life's work connecting with the community."

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero also spoke at the groundbreaking event, mentioning "it is so important to be purchasing resources to not only keep our neighborhood safe, our residents safe... but to also keep our firefighters safe and police officers safe."

The construction is set to finish for the new complex in 2026.