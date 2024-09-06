How fire departments are changing to reduce cancer risk

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last year, the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths for firefighters was not fires.

It was cancer, specifically cancers linked to the dangers of the job. That’s according to the International Association of Fire Fighters.

For firefighters, the lingering effects of a fire can be even more dangerous than the actual flames or smoke.

TFD firefighter Stuart Sherman and hundreds of other firefighters are taking part in studies with the University of Arizona to measure their exposure to toxic chemicals.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE



Sherman says his results show a high level of PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” that have previously been linked to firefighting foam and water-repellent gear. He says he’s had sobering conversations with researchers working on the studies.

“It’s not so much a question of if we get cancer because of this higher exposures, it’s more of a question now of when,” he said. “That’s pretty scary to hear out of somebody’s mouth.”

It turns out firefighters’ protective gear has not been protective enough.

“We’re running around in a fire and we kept getting [smoke] exposure inside and on our abdomen and our neck, and they couldn’t figure out why,” Sherman explained. “Smoke just goes up our coat.”

A new elastic band known as “RedZone,” which Sherman describes as like “a ski bib,” helps keep the smoke out.

It’s not just the gear that’s changing, but what firefighters do with it.

“After we come out of a fire, it used to be kind of a pride thing to have your gear smell like smoke and be really dirty,” he said. “And we go the other way now, where we come out of a fire and we spray ourselves off with a hose and some dish soap.”

The wash-down procedure is only one of the changes when it comes to handling firefighter gear, or “turnouts.”

“Guys used to bring their gear and they’d put it right next to their bed and they’d sleep right next to their gear as it’s off-gassing right after a fire,” said Sherman. “And that was one of the most harmful things, where we were getting a lot of exposure.”

Sherman still takes pride in taking on the risks of a firefighter.

“Takes a certain personality to do this job,” he said. “So if you like the job, you like the job. And you accept that that is the risk. If that’s not a risk you’re willing to take anymore, that’s unfortunate, but I do really like what I do.”

Tucson Fire Department says in the last five or six years, the following changes have been made to reduce cancer risk in its firefighters:

- New turnouts are equipped with "RedZone" particulate-blocking technology

- Most firefighters have two sets of turnouts available

- Nomex hoods are designed to block particulates

- NFPA 1582 annual physicals use ultrasound technology to look for abnormalities

- Scene wash-down procedures are essential for decontamination

- Firefighters should not wear turnouts in rehab areas

- The clean cab concept involves storing turnouts in bags

- Firefighters should shower within an hour after exposure to contaminants

- Independent service providers (ISPs) can be used for specific services

- Each year, two advanced cleanings and one annual inspection for each set of turnouts are recommended

- Install extractors and calibrate them for advanced cleaning of turnouts after exposure to combustion byproducts

- New station designs include features aimed at reducing contamination