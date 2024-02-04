Deejays Against Hunger at it again — handing out socks on the Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A team of five volunteers handed out over 300 pairs of socks to homeless people at Santa Rita Park on Sunday.

It's part of the Deejays Against Hunger charity, an initiative that gives back to youth and the homeless in Tucson.

Socks are always a hot commodity, but especially now with the rainfall in recent weeks. DJ and charity founder Jahmar Anthony said his group is happy to fill the need.

“I just want to help them," he said. "We’re all human beings...Anybody can be homeless at any given moment. So let’s look out for each other and help each other.”

"Deejays" gets volunteers together every few months for a different cause. Past events include water giveaways, anti-bullying campaigns and back-to-school haircuts.

Anthony, who also deejays during games at the University of Arizona, says he hopes to inspire charitable service by leading by example — just like his father did for him.

"It’s just the DJs really coming together and using our platforms to do more than just playing in the clubs,” Anthony said.

The next scheduled event is Anthony's annual birthday lunch with the homeless on March 17.