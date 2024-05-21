Dancing in the Streets AZ presents 'Cinderella', in partnership with Tucson Juneteenth Festival

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The sounds of violins and flutes fill the studio at Dancing in the Streets AZ. And with each beat, dozens of young ballerinas leap into the next choreographed move. Because over the last few weeks, they've been working on the Cinderella ballet to kick off the Tucson Juneteenth Festival on June 8th.

"This year they'll be having Cinderella, featuring an African American Cinderella, which is something you don't typically see," Sadie Shaw, a board member of the Tucson Juneteenth Festival, said.

Kaila Stoglin is starring as Cinderella in the ballet and she said she hopes to inspire others through this performance.

"This is big for me because I've never really done a big role like this," Stoglin said. "We're kicking off Junteeth Festival so I feel like being an African American woman — an African American dancer — it could spark something for people of color here."

The Dancing in the Streets' Cinderella ballet will debut on June 8th at 2p.m. at the Temple of Music and Art. The Tucson Juneteenth Festival will have a number of events over the month to celebrate African American achievements and the fine arts.