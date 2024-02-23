'Creating smiles one hat at a time': Alan’s Lids draws crowd at Tucson Rodeo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One business that traveled to Tucson from Crowley, TX to sell their custom hats at the 99th Tucson Rodeo has been very popular with rodeo attendees.

Alan’s Lids offers custom hat shaping, reshaping and hat cleanings.

Owner Alan Sanchez said, “I wish I had eight million hands to shape everyone’s hats.”

The business has over 2 million followers across their different social media platforms, which helped to draw in the crowd in Tucson. One customer said he has seen a large line at their booth each day he has attended the rodeo.

Sanchez started shaping hats about 10 years ago and says he never would have thought his business would become what it is today. He explained how hard it can be to break into the western wear industry.

“I really gave people a way to express themselves with their hat by shaping the hat like they wanted to and not how the person behind the steamer wanted to,” Sanchez said.

This is the second year his company has set up at the Tucson Rodeo and they plan to keep coming back.

“It’s amazing to be here,” Sanchez said. “The people from Tucson really love us. It’s hard to express completely how Tucson makes me feel, and it has a special place in my heart for sure.”

Customer, Greg Krasnow said he is finally able to wear his hat after it didn’t fit him properly for the last decade.

“They took very good care of me and the price was reasonable,” Krasnow said. “Interesting little business, they’ve been jamming since I got here.”

The business’s mission is, “creating smiles one hat at a time.” Sanchez said, “All you have to do is smile at someone and that’s what I feel makes a big difference in life.”

Alan’s Lids will be set up at the rodeo each day until it ends on Sunday, Feb. 25.