Construction starting on regional sports complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Construction's about to get underway on a big sports and entertainment complex set for the south side. It’s a development that could make a big impact on the region.

In just a few days, dry desert near I-10 and Kino will be on it’s way to becoming an indoor ice rink, a field house for a wide range of indoor sports and up to four restaurants.

After several years of planning, construction will begin next week on the first phase of Mosaic Quarter.

The location on I-10 is ideal for attracting large sports tournaments from across the Southwestern U.S.

Developer Frank Knott says Pima County is putting zero taxpayer money in the project but getting plenty of money out.

“The County’s involvement is in renting land for us to build and operate Mosaic Quarter. The County’s not participating in the debt; there are no bonds, no loans from the County and no cash investment. The County receives over 25 million a year from us from renting the land and from the operations of the site, the County gets 55 percent of our cash flow which will total approximately 650 million dollars.”

Knott predicts up to seven hundred jobs on the site, and more jobs from business Mosaic Quarter should stimulate.

The project will answer the call for more places for people to skate and play Ice Hockey and provide space for events that have been going to Phoenix.

Skaters should be able to hit the ice in a little over two years.