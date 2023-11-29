Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona sees record high demand

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is seeing record high demand this holiday season.

"Unfortunately, we have seen over 2,000 additional people this year than we served last year, at the same time, here in our Tucson location," said Malea Chavez CEO of the Food Bank. "But all of the numbers are up across all of our locations across all five counties. So it's an ever-growing need and demand."

The Food Bank had a plan in place in case of an increase in demand, and Chavez says the plan worked out because of the community.

“We really do see the community come out and support the need as it's growing," Chavez said, "We're super grateful that people are so invested in supporting and making sure that the community has what they need.”

But with the higher demand, the need for more volunteers increases.

"We need volunteers here for distribution, because we're seeing this increased number of people, we need more volunteers to help us to pack our carts to make sure that we are producing enough of the boxes for people to come and receive," said Chavez.

A full list of Food Bank locations can be found on their website.

Hours of distribution at the Tucson Food Bank are:

Tuesday and Wednesday:



9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Thursday:



9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

3rd Saturday of the Month:

