Community effort supports Tucson's homeless and their pets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This month, a community effort on Tucson's Southside will provide much-needed support for the homeless population at Santa Rita Park. The "Community Potluck 4 The Homeless" is an initiative that goes beyond just serving meals; it's about creating a sense of belonging.

“It started with just a simple idea of bringing people together,” said event organizer Adreanna Ramirez. The potluck offers not only food but also clothing, hygiene products, and mental health resources to those in need. “It's really about bringing back the idea of a potluck, where strangers come together, and maybe, for a moment, remember what it feels like to be normal again,” Ramirez said.

Local businesses are also stepping in to help. Ty Young, founder of Brew Bites USA, will provide food for the pets of the unhoused. “As a community, we have to work together,” Young said. “Dogs and cats that come with the families are hungry. It’s hot out here, and they need water and food just like their humans.”

Local nonprofits will also be participating with businesses. Operation Heartbeat will be donating meals as well as providing 100 units of Narcan, an opioid emergency medication.

The Community Potluck 4 The Homeless will take place on Sunday, Aug 25 at Santa Rita Park, 401 E. 22nd St. Everyone from the community is invited to participate and support the effort.