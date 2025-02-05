Community care: Free support services at Midtown domestic violence clinic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Southern Arizona is offering hope and a fresh start for those affected by domestic violence.

On the first Thursday of each month, the center invites the community to their domestic violence clinic to learn about services one might need to be safe.

This clinic provides vital services like legal support, counseling, and emergency housing—services that could often feel out of reach for those struggling in domestic violence situations.

Marie Fordney, executive director for the Children’s Advocacy Center says this clinic is set up so you can get everything you need in one convenient location.

“Well, we did actually kind of a lot of research before we started doing these and learn from people who have experienced domestic violence in Pima County," said Fordney. "They had a really hard time getting to all the services they needed to the point that they didn't even get the services.”

Fordney says people's biggest need when they’re in an unsafe situation is somebody who can walk them through what they need.

That’s why dozens of organizations will be at the clinic, ready to help. Some of them include the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and DomesticViolenceand Southern Arizona Against Sexual Assault.

“It’s a stressful situation. It’s really hard to think about safety planning, and what legal services you might need and where you’re gonna stay and it really does help to have an advocate for that," said Fordney.

Later this year, Fordney says the Children's Advocacy Center wants to open the "Pima Family Advocacy Center" to include adults in their services.

“If an adult is in an unsafe situation, they probably have to go to seven or nine different places to get the help they need. And that's just a lot to ask of somebody. You know, they're already having a hard time. We should make it easy for them," Fordney said.

All services at the clinic are free. It is located at 2800 E. Broadway Blvd. from 1-4 p.m. every first Thursday of each month.

If you cannot make it to the monthly clinic but are interested in the services, you can call the Children's Advocacy Center for more information at 520-724-6600.