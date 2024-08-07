City to hold update on 22nd Street Bridge Revitalization Project

Tucson residents have the opportunity to learn more about the 22nd Street Bridge Revitalization Project at three upcoming meetings, being held in the next week by the City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility.



The first will take place at Robison Elementary School, 2745 E. 18th St., from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

The second will be a virtual meeting at this link from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8.

And the third will be held on August 14 at the Quincie Douglas Center, 1575 E. 36th St., from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The project will replace the existing bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad and increase the number of travel lanes in each direction for improved east-west connectivity, according to a news release from the city.

The city will be sharing its progress on the project, including the introduction of an updated design, which restores eastbound access onto 22nd Street from Aviation Parkway.

The project is being funding in part by a $25 million federal grant through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program.