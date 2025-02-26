Childhood cancer survivor in DC to help ensure research funding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson woman left for Washington D.C. today for a good cause. Lisa Reynolds is a childhood cancer survivor speaking with members of Congress about funding childhood cancer programs and research.

Data from the American Cancer Society shows more than 9,000 children in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer this year.

Reynolds was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at just 8 years old. The cancer eventually spread to her lungs and lymph nodes.

“And then I went into remission when I was 10, and at that point, I decided I was going to cure cancer; that I was going to grow up and cure cancer," said Reynolds.

Reynolds is joining hundreds of cancer patients and survivors in D.C. for the 15th Annual Alliance for Childhood Cancer Action Days.

“I’m ready and I'm hoping for the best," Reynolds said.

Reynolds and the others are asking lawmakers to ensure funding for childhood cancer research is a top priority.

“And also for more access to care for children with cancer. Sometimes children with cancer, especially when they're going through clinical trials, don't necessarily have access to that if they don't live in the same area," Reynolds said.

They’re also asking Congress to continue funding Medicaid.

“A lot of kids that are going through cancer treatment are on Medicaid. So, if they cut Medicaid, you're cutting a lot of opportunity for kids to get the treatment that they need," Reynolds said.

Reynolds is speaking with lawmakers on Thursday and Friday.

“Most of the lawmakers that we're seeing, I have spoken with before and have been very supportive, so I'm excited for that," Reynolds said.

