Casa Maria Soup Kitchen in need of support going into the holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Casa Maria Soup Kitchen will be closed for Thanksgiving, but it's one of the only days doors are closed in the year. The only other day it's closed is Christmas.

“Other people step in and do it, serve the people, so we use that as a time to take off and refresh. It’s really nice," said Brian Flagg, a Catholic worker of Casa Maria of 40 years.

Located in South Tucson, the Casa Maria Soup Kitchen's volunteers provide hot meals and family food bags seven days a week. Every morning from 8:30 to 11:30, Flagg said they provide an average of 400 hot meals and 80 family food bags.

“There’s a growing, huge need because there’s so many people out on the street and so many people on the verge of being out on the street because nobody can afford these increased rents,” said Flagg.

The soup kitchen is taking donations to feed people in need and even makes turkey soup with the amount of turkeys they received during Thanksgiving week. Flagg said he sees how some people feel the holiday spirit, but it's not always the case.

“It’s just tough times, and our calling, our feeling is just to be here with people as they go through it,” he said.

The reality can be difficult to see every day for Flagg, who works at the soup kitchen six days out of the week. He explained his faith is what keeps him going, along with the support he gets from the community.

Still, he said the need is great for volunteers and donations year round, but especially during the holiday season.

Casa Maria Soup Kitchen is located at 352 E. 25th St. For more information on volunteering, visit Casa Maria Soup Kitchen.

Families can find food across Tucson for Thanksgiving at the following locations:



November 22 Gospel Rescue Mission at 4550 S. Palo Verde Rd. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

November 22 Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona at 3003 S. Country Club Rd. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November 23 Salvation Army Tucson 1002. N. Main Ave. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.