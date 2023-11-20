'Busiest year that we've seen in the last 18 years.' Thanksgiving travel week at TUS

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thanksgiving week is here and whether or not you are driving or flying, expect it to be busier than normal. AAA Travel forecasts 4.7 million people will be getting on flight during this Thanksgiving holiday and the Tucson International Airport (TUS) expects to see their busiest week on record in many years.

"It's going to be the busiest year that we've seen in the last 18 years," said Austin Wright, Chief Communications Officer at TUS. "We are expecting 88,000 people to use the airport over the eight days around Thanksgiving... that's about 13,000 travelers a day."

TUS advises passengers to allow for some extra time to get to the airport and expect your flight to be full. After all, holiday travel can be new and stressful for some.

"It's important to remember that the holiday traveler is different than the everyday traveler, it's often a new experience," said Wright.

