Building connections with the past for future success this Black History Month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Black History Month is all about sharing stories and experiences that help to inform and educate and even celebrate the diversity around us.

"We want to be able to create space for everyone because that's how we create a sense of belonging."

The space Dr. Tonya Strozier is talking about at Tucson Unified School District is the African American Student Services Hub; a trio of classrooms within Utterback Middle School that are meant to bring students together, not divide based on race or culture.

"We don't want to limit anyone's history to one period in time. We're too large and too expansive for that," Dr. Strozier said.

Dr. Strozier is working to incorporate the latest and greatest technology into everything she teaches here.

"My PhD is in technology and learning," she said.

This, in order to prepare the next generation of thinkers and creators who are well-versed in the peaks and valleys of the past but focused greatly on the future.

TUSD has digital tools from websites to social media and YouTube. These are formats that just come naturally, even to the youngest students.

"They are such digital natives that they just start exploring," Dr. Strozier said.

Whether it's coding class or cultivating a love for history and culture, Dr. Strozier is positive that this approach of immersive learning and celebrating Black History, and all history, will produce strong, confident and caring students moving forward.

"We don't want to leave out anything because all of it matters. There's so many things that we can learn from it. And we can build from that and we can use that for a jumping off point to make things better," Dr. Strozier said.

TUSD is hosting an open house and all are invited to attend.

African American Student Services Department

Utterback Middle School

Wednesday, February 19th @ 4pm

33233 S Pinal Vista - Room 203

Tucson, AZ