Boys and Girls Club turning one clubhouse into teen tech center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Boys and Girls Club of Tucson is transforming an older clubhouse on the south side into a state-of-the-art facility aimed at preparing teens for the workforce, with a special focus on the tech industry.

According to CEO Denise Watters, the renovated facility will offer programs that teach essential job skills, including interview techniques, resume writing, and how to give professional presentations.

“This is our STEM room that we’ve changed into STEAM, incorporating art along with science, technology, engineering, and math,” said Watters.

The facility will also feature a commercial-grade kitchen where teens can work with chefs to create menus, providing a taste of the culinary world. "We are excited about teaching our youth healthy lifestyles and healthy eating," Watters said.

Teens involved in the program express excitement about gaining hands-on experience with new technology. "The new technology will help us gain readiness and real-life experiences that we didn't get in high school," said Desiree Delgado.

The Boys and Girls Club plans to complete the building by the new year, hoping to help Tucson teens with the skills they need for their future careers.