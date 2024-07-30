Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismSouthside News

Actions

Boys and Girls Club turning one clubhouse into teen tech center

The Boys and Girls Club of Tucson is transforming a clubhouse into a facility focused on technology and career readiness for teens.
TEEN TECH AND WORKFORCE READINESS.png
Posted at
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Boys and Girls Club of Tucson is transforming an older clubhouse on the south side into a state-of-the-art facility aimed at preparing teens for the workforce, with a special focus on the tech industry.

According to CEO Denise Watters, the renovated facility will offer programs that teach essential job skills, including interview techniques, resume writing, and how to give professional presentations.

“This is our STEM room that we’ve changed into STEAM, incorporating art along with science, technology, engineering, and math,” said Watters.

The facility will also feature a commercial-grade kitchen where teens can work with chefs to create menus, providing a taste of the culinary world. "We are excited about teaching our youth healthy lifestyles and healthy eating," Watters said.

Teens involved in the program express excitement about gaining hands-on experience with new technology. "The new technology will help us gain readiness and real-life experiences that we didn't get in high school," said Desiree Delgado.

The Boys and Girls Club plans to complete the building by the new year, hoping to help Tucson teens with the skills they need for their future careers.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

SOUTHSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 5 Sunnyside Unified School District Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec

CITY OF SOUTH TUCSON RESOURCES

City of South Tucson Emergency Services Sam Lena-South Tucson Library South Tucson At-A-Glance
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism