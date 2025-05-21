Barrio Restoration hosting fourth annual Fiesta de Agua on Tucson's Southside

Barrio Restoration, a community organization working to better Southside neighborhoods, is preparing for its fourth annual Barrio Fiesta de Agua.

The event was previously hosted at Mariposa Park, but as it's grown in popularity, the annual event has moved to Bravo Park.

“Mariposa Park is a great location. However, it's just congested with cars now, and everyone wants to show up," said David Garcia, founder of Barrio Restoration. "So I think a bigger park would be great for this opportunity, and really to connect the Fairgrounds neighborhood and Bravo neighborhood, and kind of coming up with ideas to bring the 'hood together.”

The event will have food donated by other community members, water slides, and opportunities for neighbors to connect while students celebrate the end of the school year.

The event is at Bravo Park at 4595 Mountain Ave. from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 22.