Ballot tabulation begins at Pima County's Central Counting Room

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Elections Director says over 140,000 early ballots have been tabulated and processed.

Constance Hargrove said by the afternoon on Election Day over 5,000 voters had dropped off their early ballots or cast them at a voting center.

Those numbers would put Pima County's turnout slightly ahead of2020's Presidential Preference election of just over 133,000.

This is the first election day of 2024 and Hargrove says today was a good start to what will be a busy year.

“The call center has been steady but quiet, no real problems to report," Hargrove said. "Troubleshooters haven’t had many problems today, so we’re feeling really good about heading into the July primary and November general election.”

The primary is July 30 and the general is on November 5.