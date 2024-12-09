As Christmas approaches the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is going the extra mile

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With Thanksgiving in the rear-view mirror, the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is shifting its focus to families in need for the December holiday season.

And as the Winterhaven Festival of Lights approaches, so does the Food Bank's second biggest food drive.

"Winterhaven is traditionally really important for us. It's our second biggest food drive of the year. Last year we pulled in, I think around 40,000 pounds of food, which is wonderful, and then I think about $20,000 in donations. So you know that keeps us going, and is a wonderful place for us to be," says Norma Cable, public relations manager at the Food Bank.

Donations are a need year round including non-perishables like peanut butter, canned tuna, canned soup, oats and more.

So far this year, Cable says they have been able to give out food to those who need it, but the Food Bank is always working to fill their shelves.

"We haven't seen a real lack of items. It really just depends on what's available and the budget that we have to spend on it, but the donated foods that we've been giving out, we're very happy to be giving out," says Cable.

But Cable says they wouldn't be able to do it without the community.

"We're always grateful for the community that supports us and allows us to do this kind of work. We're grateful to be here for people who need help. I talked to someone yesterday whose husband lost their job. They're just glad that the food bank is here. We're also grateful for the volunteers. Can't say enough about them," says Cable.

Outside of Winterhaven, you can find a list of donation locations on their website that are open year round.