Angel Heart Pajama Project delivers thousands of holiday gifts to kids in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the heart of the holiday season approaches, one Tucson nonprofit wanted to make sure every child gets a gift to unwrap for themselves.

For the last decade, the Angel Heart Pajama Project has delivered cozy pajamas, pillows and books to children in need. This year, the project team had a goal to reach more kids and families than ever before, spreading holiday cheer with thousands of families.

One special delivery made it just in time to Elvira Head Start, an education center for low-income students. Angel Heart brought two giant bags packed with gifts for the nearly 75 children who go to school there, including Becca Rugel's son, who'd gotten his own Pajama Project gift last year, too.

“He'll still go get those PJs out and say, ‘Oh, remember, I got these!’ He loves them,” she said.

Angel Heart also provides children a handmade Christmas pillow in each gift bag, to give kids their own sense of warmth and comfort.

"We provide high-quality education for these families who are low income, high risk," Elvira teacher Erica Jasso said. "It's great that the Pajama Project is also (here) to empower and to help those families to have that comfort."

Elvira Head Start is one of 90 agencies across Arizona receiving gifts in 2024. Rugel said she knows families will appreciate this much-needed support, which is a brief break from the financial pressures many people consider when it comes to holiday shopping.

“Money's tight," she said, "and you want to get gifts and you spend more money on the holiday times."

Angel Heart Pajama Project’s work doesn’t stop at Elvira Head Start. Director Patti Lopez said, between October and December, she thinks they're on track to deliver a massive shipment of gift bags. "I would guesstimate right now, based on the requests, it's going to be about 4,000," Lopez said.

She said the team is gearing up for the busy season, relying on volunteers and pajama drives to meet the demand.

"We all know that families are struggling," Lopez said. "They're barely able to put food on the table and get their children clothes, maybe, so pajamas may be the last thing they're able to purchase. It's something very special.”