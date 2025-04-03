Amid wildfire season, firefighters urge people to clear dry brush around their homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Red Flag Warning days, wind gusts can have high speeds up to 50 miles per hour and there's an increase in wildfire potential. Tucson Fire Department Wildland Coordinator KP Maxwell said on those days, he and his crew patrol the area to be on the lookout for wild or brush fires.

"Just being able to do what we can to save structures and environment for people," he said.

He said when it comes to brush and wildfires, it's important to take away the fuel. Firefighters use chainsaws and other tools to remove the fuel from the fire as opposed to just using water to cool it down. Buffelgrass and dry brush are often fuel for fires.

"Buffelgrass, as you can see, it's extremely dry and highly flammable," he said. "This time of year, it's critical to clear dry and dead vegetation away from their homes."

He said anything from fireworks to chains dragging along the roadway could ignite a fire.

"The rule of thumb is that you should have 18 inches of material against your home that doesn't burn," he said.