American Red Cross to install 1000 free smoke alarms in Southside, South Tucson homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With temperatures dropping outside and heaters turning on inside, having a working smoke alarm is important now more than ever.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, American Red Cross will be installing 1000 smoke alarms in South Tucson and Southside Tucson homes.

The area was chosen for the organization's 10th annual "Sound the Alarm—Save a Life" event.

“Every year we look around the state at areas of higher risk for home fires and the frequency of home fires. We felt that right now we should focus on the city of South Tucson, that 1.2 square miles and south Tucson as an opportunity to offer the service," said American Red Cross Executive Director of the Southern Arizona Chapter, Courtney Slanaker.

Throughout the week leading up to the event, volunteers are handing out fliers to let homeowners in three neighborhoods know about the event.

“We’re canvassing the whole area. We have a couple maps and a couple volunteers out here, so we’re going to spend most of the day hanging door hangers and letting people know we will be here Saturday the 13th,” said Michael Allen, Disaster Program Manager with American Red Cross.

Starting Saturday at 8 a.m., volunteers will be preparing to spend the afternoon up until 2 p.m. to install the two-to-three smoke alarms per home.

In addition, the volunteers will be educating homeowners on fire safety tips and an emergency escape plan. That's why Jim Harms volunteers, to help keep people informed.

“The smile on people's face, showing your compassion on helping your fellow neighbor, there’s nothing better than that,” said Harms.

Anyone looking to volunteer to help American Red Cross can register at volunteerconnection.redcross.org.