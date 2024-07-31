After days of no power, southside neighbors continue to rebuild

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For more than 48 hours last weekend, neighbors in the San Xavier area on Tucson's south-west side lived without power. The monsoon storm downed power lines in the area and the estimated time for the power to return kept changing. Alexia Urias has lived in the neighborhood since 2018.

"It's never lasted more than a few minutes, maybe a couple of hours but never days," said Alexia Urias, a resident in the area since 2018.

According to the Tohono O'odham Utility Authority, crews worked 40 hours starting on Saturday until the power was restored late Monday night. TOUA also reported that they had to build a brand new line in order to return power. They worked with Tucson Electric Power to fix the power lines. But each year, monsoon storms in the summer aren't a surprise.

"We do everything we can to inspect our systems, we really prepare for monsoon all year around,” said Joe Barrios, public information officer for TEP.

For Urias, she hopes the TOUA and other companies help reimburse them for all the food they lost and provide more protection for the power lines.