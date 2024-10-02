ADOT plans to improve Interstate 19 and Irvington Road traffic interchange

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation shared plans on Tuesday with the public regarding a project that will improve safety and traffic flow at the interchange of Interstate 19 and Irvington Road.

The planned improvements include:



Reconstructing the existing diamond interchange and adding a partial cloverleaf ramp for motorists traveling from eastbound Irvington Road to northbound I-19

Replacing the Irvington Road bridge with a structure featuring three travel lanes in each direction

Widening on-ramps to accommodate future ramp metering

Constructing pedestrian and bicycle improvements including new sidewalks, signalized pedestrian crossings and bike lanes on both sides of Irvington Road

Installing traffic signals, lighting, signage and striping

Maria Staubs I-19 Irvington traffic interchange project

“The interchange, it really needs to be revised and fixed. I'm happy to see that they're doing it," said resident Michael Herrier, who attended the public meeting.

Resident Gay Kline, who said she avoids Irvington because of the traffic, also attended the meeting.

“I don't usually use Irvington unless I come to the spectrum. I usually use Ajo because it's been recently reconstructed over there," Kline said.

Now, she said, she'd feel more inclined to take Irvington once the construction is done.

"The cloverleaf, instead of a left turn from Irvington, you know, to go northbound on 19," Kline said. "I think it'll work out pretty well."

She said she is also looking forward to the double left turn lanes on Irvington to the Tucson Spectrum mall.

“I think that will enable the traffic to move a lot faster than it does now," Kline said.

The project has plans to improve safety for both drivers and pedestrians.

“The project will include new sidewalks, new bike lanes on either side of the interchange, and signalized pedestrian crossings, so it's easier and safer for pedestrians and bicyclists to get through the interchange," said ADOT Public Information Officer Garin Groff.

The design phase of the project is more than halfway done, and is expected to be completed by spring of 2025. Construction is anticipated to begin in late summer/fall of 2025, according to ADOT.

“I'm a little concerned with the timeline and with the actual construction because it's already really congested," Herrier said. "I'm very concerned what that's going to do to the congestion to the other streets.”

ADOT is accepting comments on the project through Oct. 16 in any of the following ways:



Online comment form: azdot.gov/Irvington-I-19-TIComments

Email: DRojo@azdot.gov

Phone: (855) 712-8530

Mail: ADOT Community Relations, 1221 S. Second Ave., Tucson, AZ 85713

“I think it's very important that we as residents know what's going on in our neighborhoods," Herrier said.

Kline shared a similar sentiment.

“I'm glad that they have a meeting where people can come and see what's happening, you know, see what's happening with their tax dollars," Kline said.

ADOT Project area map