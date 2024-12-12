A sense of relief: Barrio Nopal's illegal dumping site cleared out

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We recently shared a story about the City’s Brush & Bulky program in Barrio Nopal, a Southside neighborhood. Residents said the items were illegally dumped in an empty lot within the neighborhood, but that’s since changed.

Almost a week after my initial coverage of the illegal dumping site within Barrio Nopal, the trash was picked up.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Carlos Bent, a Barrio Nopal resident of 20 years says he didn’t expect to see the area cleared out because it was full of trash for months.

“I was surprised and I was grateful and happy that it was picked up," Bent said.

He says constant illegal dumping has taken over the area for the last 6-7 years every time the Brush & Bulky program would start.

Since the trash has been picked up, the neighborhood even smells different.

Bent says there’s a sense of relief among the residents.

“There’s a few neighbors that said, ‘Oh they picked up the trash!’ and I said, ‘Yeah, that’s nice huh?’ and she said, ‘Yeah’. Yeah everybody’s happy that it’s been picked up. Of course, it still needs to be manicured, but that’s not the city’s job I get it," said Bent.

Ward 1 Council Member Lane Santa Cruz says they’re in the process of starting an “On-Demand Brush & Bulky item collection program to help reduce illegal dumping by eliminating scheduled pickups".

“I guess everybody here is probably open to suggestions. I know I am, but obviously, the way it’s been is not working. So, anything to resolve the problem would be great," Bent said.

Council Member Santa Cruz adds in a statement:

“We are happy to report that the site was cleaned up on December 2, 2024. The City helped the property owner by treating this as a special brush and bulky service request, which greatly reduced their expenses and allowed us to close the code enforcement case. The City is committed to tackling illegal dumping and supporting our community with effective and affordable solutions.”

Council Member Santa Cruz says any changes to the Brush & Bulky item collection program would start next year.