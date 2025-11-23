A heart for helping: Pueblo High Student leads Thanksgiving turkey drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The gift of giving goes a long way for Serenity Matanza, a senior at Pueblo High School.

She's spearheading a turkey drive at her school so classmates and staff who may be struggling could enjoy Thanksgiving without any worries.

Serenity is no stranger to volunteering at Pueblo. She’s been doing it since she was 5 years old with her dad, leading her to run the turkey drive starting her freshman year.

"It has touched my heart to want to help these families because Thanksgiving is a time of year that we're not just thankful for the people around us, but we're also able to sit down and just enjoy each other's company. So I think that's why I really wanted to make sure that Thanksgiving was a time that people can have with each other," Serenity said.

She says it's important for her to help where she can, and if giving a family a turkey relieves some stress, then that's what she'll do.

“For a family that maybe works all the time or doesn’t have the opportunity to sit down because they can’t afford it, is heartbreaking," Serenity said.

She reminisced on a time when she was with her dad, helping a family that was only going to have hot chocolate on Thanksgiving.

"That broke my heart because I can't imagine not having Thanksgiving with my family," Serenity said. "And for them to not be able to sit down and have a turkey and have the different side dishes is just — I couldn't imagine it. So that's why I wanted to give them a turkey."

In previous years, she was able to provide 70 families with a turkey, and this year she’s stepping it up a notch to 120 — handing them out to not only students, but also staff members in need.

"I'm so happy to be able to help custodians and cafeteria workers because they help out the school so much," Serenity said. "This looks like a nice campus because of our custodians, and that takes so much work, and then for the cafeteria workers also to reach out to students that are like, 'Are you still hungry?' Do you need another portion? It's amazing.' And that's why I really wanted to make sure that they're appreciated."

It’s been an all-hands-on-deck project – with the help of her family, school, and Walmart, which set aside the turkeys for her.

Serenity's church, Calvary Chapel Tucson sponsored her initiative, donating $2,000.

She also spoke to different departments at her school, asking for donations from teachers, faculty, and staff to help make this happen. She received about $1,170.

Serenity was ecstatic to find out she had collected enough money to buy more than the 120 she had planned for. She was able to get a total of 138 turkeys and add in 200 sacks of potatoes.

She said the leftover turkeys will be going to members of her church.

Frank Rosthenhausler, Pueblo High School Principal, even went the extra mile showing his support.

“I said if she was going to execute and follow through, I was going to pay for the ice truck," Rosthenhausler said.

Rosthenhausler never doubted her.

“When she has something in her sights, she’s not afraid to go for it," Rosthenhausler stated.

He was able to get the truck with the help of the Pueblo Athletics Booster club.

Serenity handed out the turkeys to the staff on Friday. One cafeteria worker, Angela Bonillas, says she feels appreciated and couldn’t be more thankful for Serenity.

“We live paycheck to paycheck so this is like, it helps out a lot," Bonillas said. "And what she does is amazing.”

The rest of the turkeys were handed out to the chosen students Saturday in a drive-through style at Pueblo High School.

Serenity has a 4.0 GPA all while being involved in many clubs and holding leadership positions.

Her goal is to get into Harvard to study neurosurgery.