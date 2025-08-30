25-year-old woman killed in crash on Southside, PCSD says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A woman is dead and three others are injured after an early morning crash in Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a press release.

Deputies from the San Xavier District responded around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to a collision near East Drexel Road and South Palo Verde Road, PCSD said.

The crash involved a Buick Lucerne and a flatbed tow truck.

Three passengers from the Buick were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Buick, 25-year-old Fran Molina, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tow truck driver was not injured.

PCSD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Detectives believe Molina was driving north on Palo Verde when her car struck the back of the tow truck, causing significant damage.

Speed and impairment are suspected factors, the release said. The investigation remains ongoing.