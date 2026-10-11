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2 men wounded, 2 people detained in shooting near 10th Avenue

Tucson Police vehicle
Megan Meier
Tucson Police vehicle
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) – Two men were hospitalized following a shooting in Tucson early Sunday morning.

The Tucson Police Department said the shooting occurred at around midnight near 10th Avenue, north of 22nd Street and just east of Interstate 10.

According to police, the two shooting victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police detained two people during the investigation, but no charges were filed.

Anyone with information on the incident to contact 88-CRIME.

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