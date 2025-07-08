15 year old shot and killed near house party

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A fifteen year old was shot and killed just as Saturday turned to Sunday this weekend. Police are still looking for the killer.

Daydrian Brown had enough talent to play on FC Tucson’s soccer team for young players with strong potential to go a long way in the sport. Jarrett Galigher, his long time coach with the Vail Soccer Club says he aspired to play in college and maybe go pro.

“One of his biggest attributes was the ability to do what no one else was willing. And he would score bicycle kicks and volleys and headers and and shots from 25 yards out, he just did things that other kids didn't, and he was able to play at a very high level because of that. The trajectory of his career was, was, was very good. And so it's very, very sad to see him, to see it ended so early.”

Daydrian Brown’s life ended near 26th and Beverly. There was a house party there—and an argument in the street. Someone shot Daydrian Brown and ran away. Police tried first aid but could not save him.

Jarrett Galigher started coaching Daydrian Brown when Daydrian was only eight years old and watched him grow into someone who will keep inspiring people even now.

“Everyone knows someone that walks in the room and when they smile, you just want to smile. And when they're having a bad day, and when he walked in the room or walked on the field, you're not having a bad day anymore. I think, I think we need a lot more people like that, and I think if we can embrace that personality and that energy that he had in our lives, it'll impact a lot of people around us.”