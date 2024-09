TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The left lane of westbound I-10 is closed while a semi-truck is recovered from the median.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says a vehicle crashed with the semi-truck near Valencia, Tuesday evening.

According to DPS, no one was hurt and they do not know the cause of the southeast side crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest updates on I-10.