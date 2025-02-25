Weekend street takeovers drive efforts to combat illegal racing, drifting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to several street takeovers over the weekend, reporting arrests and citations at three different locations.

This isn't new to Tucson. Viral videos often get shared on social media and attract hundreds of comments from fed-up Tucsonans. Despite the negative reactions, passionate car enthusiasts hope to have a positive influence.

Michelle Beel and her husband, Randy Beel, have been racing through Southern Arizona streets since they were 15 years old. Now, they're leaders in Tucson's growing car-enthusiast community.

"We get all the videos sent to us, 'Look what happened this weekend.' We know," said Beel.

Due to the growth in popularity of illegal street racing and takeovers, she and her husband participated and learned from the experiences. "Doing it illegally is not the best way to go," she added.

Now, the two have founded Immortal Racing and hosted events at the Tucson Dragway to attract racers and focus on the positive. She hoped to connect with racers who may see more positivity in participating in safe, legal racing.

Through one of their events, she connected with SRT Noski, a Youtube creator. He also learned to appreciate legal car events.

“Anything that was not legal, you really don't get credit for the video. It doesn't benefit you,” the Houston creator said in a Zoom interview.

He also got his start by hosting events and has become an influencer for car enthusiast communities around the country. He landed in Arizona and appreciated the car community, eventually finding his way to Michelle and Randy Beel.

Last year, the Beels and Immortal Racing hosted the Tucson Takeover. SRT Noski participated as a judge for the Tucson Dragway event. Now, they're collaborating for the first time as hosts. On March 21 & 22, the Sonoran Street Show is set to kick off at the Tucson Dragway.

“It's just show up or shut up. Either show up when we got these legal events, or you can shut up when you get your car seized, when you got the police messing with you. It's rules, it's things for safety,” Noski said.

