Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismSoutheast Side News

Actions

U of A Center for Innovation fuels startup growth, creating hundreds of jobs

The University of Arizona Center for Innovation has generated more than $664 million in economic output.
Screenshot 2025-03-25 at 4.51.32 AM.png
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona Center for Innovation (UACI) is driving significant economic growth in Southern Arizona, according to a new report. From 2021 to 2023, the business incubator network generated more than $664 million in economic output, created 886 jobs and contributed over $19 million in state and local taxes.

UACI helps early-stage startups by providing mentorship, access to labs and support in securing funding. Executive Director Casey Carrillo said the program focuses on scaling science and tech based companies, which in turn attracts investors and creates high-paying jobs.

“Our companies not only generate revenue but also attract capital, including angel investments, to the region,” Carrillo said.

The center’s impact extends beyond the university, partnering with the City of Tucson, Pima County and the Arizona Commerce Authority to align with broader economic development goals.

Startups typically spend two to three years in the program before graduating with the tools and funding strategies needed to continue growing independently.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

SOUTHEAST SIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 4 Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Vail School District Tucson Unified School District
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism