U of A Center for Innovation fuels startup growth, creating hundreds of jobs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona Center for Innovation (UACI) is driving significant economic growth in Southern Arizona, according to a new report. From 2021 to 2023, the business incubator network generated more than $664 million in economic output, created 886 jobs and contributed over $19 million in state and local taxes.

UACI helps early-stage startups by providing mentorship, access to labs and support in securing funding. Executive Director Casey Carrillo said the program focuses on scaling science and tech based companies, which in turn attracts investors and creates high-paying jobs.

“Our companies not only generate revenue but also attract capital, including angel investments, to the region,” Carrillo said.

The center’s impact extends beyond the university, partnering with the City of Tucson, Pima County and the Arizona Commerce Authority to align with broader economic development goals.

Startups typically spend two to three years in the program before graduating with the tools and funding strategies needed to continue growing independently.