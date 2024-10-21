Tucsonans come together in fight against breast cancer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The American Cancer Society says about one in 40 women will die from breast cancer. And men are also at risk.

But having loved ones and a community behind patients can help them fight and beat the disease.

It was pink everywhere you looked at the University of Arizona Tech Park on Tucson’s Southeast Side on Sunday morning.

The American Cancer Society’s ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ walk raised thousands for breast cancer research and brought hundreds together for the cause.

KGUN 9 Good Morning Tucson anchor Claire Graham emceed the event.

Many families have faced breast cancer and lost loves ones to the disease.

“We’re here to support my sister who passed away two years ago from breast cancer: Monique Sanders,” said Jessica Diaz.

“My mother passed away, my cousins, so we, all from breast cancer. We’ve been doing this for quite a few years,” added Frances Espino.

The walk also recognized the many in Southern Arizona who have gone on to beat breast cancer.

“Seven years ago I discovered a lump in my breast. Actually, two of them,” survivor Ronni Bartz recalled. “After the chemo, I had surgery, and then radiation, and then a little bit more treatments and after a year I was cancer-free. And I’ve been cancer-free for about six years.”

Others are still fighting. Sunday’s crowd is a reminder they’re not alone.

“Pretty much everybody’s been touched by it one way or another.,” said Bartz. “All that support keeps your body up, so you can fight the disease.”

“I think positivity is such a big thing,” said Espino. “You have to be positive. And you never give up.”