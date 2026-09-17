Tucson proposes partnership to accelerate PFAS groundwater cleanup near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is teaming up with a private group to accelerate the cleanup of contaminated groundwater near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

On Wednesday, it was announced the city and Warbird National are drafting an agreement to tackle PFAS chemicals in groundwater around the military base.

Contamination from PFAS chemicals has forced Tucson Water to shut down several wells at the Central Well Field.

Under the proposed partnership, water affected by PFAS chemicals would be treated years faster than current federal plans.

Additionally, treated water would then irrigate a proposed golf course and veterans center.

In a statement, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said, “Keeping Tucson’s water supply safe and secure remains one of my top priorities. We have taken significant steps to prevent PFAS in our city’s drinking water system, and to address PFAS contamination in our local groundwater. This public-private partnership has the potential to allow us to cleanup a PFAS plume and keep our aquifer safe."

The project will not draw from the city’s current water supplies, officials noted.

The Tucson City Council will discuss the proposal at an upcoming meeting.

Click here to read the city’s full press release on the agreement.