Tucson police investigating shooting on Southeast side

An adult man with life-threatening injuries
Megan Meier
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has confirmed a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon on the city’s Eastside.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of East 26th Street around 4:15 p.m., police said.

When they arrived, they found an adult man with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and police say one person has been detained nearby.

The investigation is ongoing, TPD said.

KGUN 9 will update this story as more information becomes available.

