Tucson police investigating shooting on Southeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has confirmed a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon on the city’s Eastside.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of East 26th Street around 4:15 p.m., police said.
When they arrived, they found an adult man with life-threatening injuries, officials said.
The victim was taken to the hospital, and police say one person has been detained nearby.
The investigation is ongoing, TPD said.
